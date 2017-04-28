Cardinal Energy Ltd (CJ) Receives C$11.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) remained flat at $6.42 on Tuesday. 422,989 shares of the stock traded hands. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The company’s market capitalization is $482.66 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.

In other Cardinal Energy news, insider Douglas Kevin Smith bought 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.08 per share, with a total value of C$70,800.00.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based oil-focused company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Its Wainwright properties are located approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

