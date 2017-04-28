Carbonite Inc (CARB) Receives $23.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.90.

CARB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Carbonite in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Carbonite in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carbonite from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carbonite from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carbonite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

In other Carbonite news, VP Danielle Sheer sold 26,220 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $499,491.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 6,141 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $119,012.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,078 shares of company stock worth $1,530,474 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carbonite by 175.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carbonite during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Carbonite during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Carbonite by 161.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Carbonite during the first quarter worth $355,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/carbonite-inc-carb-receives-23-90-consensus-target-price-from-brokerages.html.

Shares of Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) traded down 0.69% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. 334,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $608.10 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. Carbonite has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.97 million. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 444.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carbonite will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc provides data protection solutions, including cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and e-mail archiving. The Company’s solutions provide enterprise-grade data protection and recovery capabilities to its customers. The Company’s small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) plans include Carbonite Computer Backup; Carbonite Server Backup, such as Carbonite Office Power and Carbonite Office Ultimate; EVault Cloud Backup; DRaaS, and e-mail archiving.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.