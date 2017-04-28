BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$2.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CS. TD Securities cut Capstone Mining Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from C$1.65 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Paradigm Capital increased their target price on Capstone Mining Corp from C$1.25 to C$1.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp from C$1.20 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.41.

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) opened at 0.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The stock’s market cap is $355.29 million. Capstone Mining Corp has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

WARNING: “Capstone Mining Corp (CS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/capstone-mining-corp-cs-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-bmo-capital-markets-updated.html.

Capstone Mining Corp Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of and exploration for base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada and Chile, with a focus on copper. The Company’s segments include individual mining operations of Pinto Valley (the United States), Cozamin (Mexico), Minto (Canada), Santo Domingo development project (Chile) and other.

