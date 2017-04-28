Capstone Mining Corp (CS) Now Covered by Analysts at CSFB

CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Paradigm Capital raised their target price on Capstone Mining Corp from C$1.25 to C$1.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$1.65 target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Capstone Mining Corp from C$1.20 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and issued a C$1.60 target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Mining Corp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.41.

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) opened at 0.91 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $355.29 million. Capstone Mining Corp has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23.

About Capstone Mining Corp

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of and exploration for base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada and Chile, with a focus on copper. The Company’s segments include individual mining operations of Pinto Valley (the United States), Cozamin (Mexico), Minto (Canada), Santo Domingo development project (Chile) and other.

