Capital One Financial Corp. Weighs in on Liberty Property Trust’s Q1 2018 Earnings (LPT)

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. issued their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report released on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corp. analyst T. Lesnick anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp. currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial Corp. also issued estimates for Liberty Property Trust’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) traded down 0.98% during trading on Friday, reaching $40.57. 1,041,872 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.27. Liberty Property Trust has a one year low of $33.89 and a one year high of $42.26.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 47.78% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Liberty Property Trust’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.19%.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, Director Fredric J. Tomczyk purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $488,849.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 14,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust (the Trust) is a self-administered and self-managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s assets are owned directly or indirectly, and substantially all of the Trust’s operations are conducted directly or indirectly, by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership).

