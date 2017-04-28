Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial Corp. in a research report issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst R. Napoli anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Capital One Financial Corp.’s Q2 2018 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.18. Capital One Financial Corp. had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Capital One Financial Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/capital-one-financial-corp-cof-forecasted-to-post-q1-2018-earnings-of-2-19-per-share.html.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rafferty Capital Markets downgraded Capital One Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Instinet upgraded Capital One Financial Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Capital One Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.41.

Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) traded down 2.34% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.38. 6,144,844 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $96.92.

In other Capital One Financial Corp. news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 145,974 shares of Capital One Financial Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $12,876,366.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,738,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,606,748.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre E. Leroy sold 8,998 shares of Capital One Financial Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $792,633.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,570.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,935 shares of company stock valued at $20,940,906 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,944,247,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,667,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,175,000 after buying an additional 5,394,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. by 27.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,456,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,165,000 after buying an additional 5,914,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,706,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,717,000 after buying an additional 952,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. by 34.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,546,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,376,000 after buying an additional 4,511,539 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial Corp.

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through branches, the Internet and other distribution channels. The Company’s segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.