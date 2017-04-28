Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 2,108 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (FII)

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL owned about 0.07% of Federated Investors worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FII. FMR LLC raised its position in Federated Investors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,761,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,783,000 after buying an additional 140,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,607,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,785,000 after buying an additional 485,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,379,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,001,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $59,390,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 5.2% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,099,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,212,000 after buying an additional 104,380 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) opened at 28.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.54. Federated Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business earned $273.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc will post $1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Federated Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Investors from $28.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Federated Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

In other news, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 2,349 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $60,040.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,412.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gordon J. Ceresino sold 4,378 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $115,973.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,021.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,918 shares of company stock valued at $419,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc (Federated) is a provider of investment management products and related financial services. Federated operates through investment management business segment. It is engaged in sponsoring, marketing and providing investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and Separate Accounts, which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.

