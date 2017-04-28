Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 2,216 Shares of VF Corp (VFC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. VF Corp comprises approximately 1.8% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in VF Corp were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in VF Corp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,208,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,458,000 after buying an additional 102,421 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in VF Corp by 6.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,191,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,803,000 after buying an additional 76,091 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in VF Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 702,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,358,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in VF Corp by 10.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 668,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,035,000 after buying an additional 63,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in VF Corp by 108.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 624,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,345,000 after buying an additional 325,528 shares in the last quarter.

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) opened at 57.85 on Friday. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.89.

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company earned $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. VF Corp had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/capital-city-trust-co-fl-has-4-559-million-stake-in-vf-corp-vfc-updated.html.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr cut shares of VF Corp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of VF Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of VF Corp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen and Company lifted their price objective on shares of VF Corp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of VF Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

VF Corp Company Profile

V.F. Corporation (VF) is engaged in the design, production, procurement, marketing and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. The Company’s segments include Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear and Sportswear. Its Outdoor & Action Sports Coalition is a group of authentic outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands.

Receive News & Ratings for VF Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.