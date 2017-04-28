Analysts Set Expectations for Cimpress NV’s FY2017 Earnings (CMPR)

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Cimpress NV in a report released on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst N. Khan forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $1.96. Cimpress NV had a positive return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm earned $550.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Cimpress NV in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) opened at 85.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96. Cimpress NV has a one year low of $78.80 and a one year high of $104.18. The firm’s market cap is $2.65 billion.

In other Cimpress NV news, insider Katryn Blake sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $106,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cornelius David Arends acquired 4,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.20 per share, for a total transaction of $399,968.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cimpress NV by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress NV by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 199,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress NV by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cimpress NV by 31.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress NV

Cimpress N.V., formerly Vistaprint N.V., is a technology driven company, which aggregates through the Internet, large volumes of small, individually customized orders for a spectrum of print, signage, apparel and similar products. The Company operates through segments, which include Vistaprint business unit, Upload and Print business units and All Other business units.

