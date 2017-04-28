DHI Group Inc (DHX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “DHI Group has formally concluded exploration of strategic alternatives, a process that was initiated last November, and will continue to operate as an.””

DHX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.75 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Sunday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHI Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) opened at 3.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The firm’s market cap is $188.57 million. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $8.43.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. DHI Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DHI Group will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,546,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after buying an additional 582,823 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the third quarter valued at $2,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the third quarter valued at $1,718,000. Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 432,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 122,604 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,187,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights and employment connections through specialized services for professional communities, including technology and security clearance, financial services, energy, healthcare and hospitality. The Company’s segments are Tech & Clearance, which includes Dice, Dice Europe and ClearanceJobs; Global Industry Group, which includes eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers and BioSpace; Healthcare, which includes Health eCareers, and Corporate & Other, which includes Slashdot Media and Brightmatter.

