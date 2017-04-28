Cantab Capital Partners LLP Has $2.286 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Cantab Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.5% of Cantab Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cantab Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 978,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,645,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 91,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at 123.74 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.32 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm earned $17.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cantab Capital Partners LLP Has $2.286 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/cantab-capital-partners-llp-has-2-286-million-stake-in-johnson-johnson-jnj-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.54 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.28 to $112.80 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.08.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $2,580,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,972,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.