Canon Inc (CAJ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) traded down 0.45% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.21. 237,387 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. Canon has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. Canon had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canon will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Canon Inc (CAJ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/canon-inc-caj-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Canon by 498.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 72,282 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Canon during the first quarter worth $534,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canon by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Canon during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Canon by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,238,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,401,000 after buying an additional 299,000 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc (Canon) is a manufacturer of office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser printers, inkjet printers, cameras and lithography equipment. Canon sells its products principally under the Canon brand name and through sales subsidiaries. Each of these subsidiaries is responsible for marketing and distribution to retail dealers in an assigned territory.

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.