Canon (CAJ) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Canon (NYSE:CAJ) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Canon earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 6 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CAJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) traded down 0.7908% during trading on Friday, reaching $33.0962. The company had a trading volume of 64,942 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.1217 and a beta of 0.60. Canon has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $33.45.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. Canon had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Analysts expect that Canon will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc (Canon) is a manufacturer of office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser printers, inkjet printers, cameras and lithography equipment. Canon sells its products principally under the Canon brand name and through sales subsidiaries. Each of these subsidiaries is responsible for marketing and distribution to retail dealers in an assigned territory.

