Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Stock Price

News stories about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earned a news impact score of 0.07 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 9 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) traded up 0.130% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.715. 416,583 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.143 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.62 and a 52-week high of $92.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business earned $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post $7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a $0.9698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a global financial institution. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to approximately 11 million individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients in Canada and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets.

