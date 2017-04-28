Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (GOOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:GOOS) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOS. Veritas Investment Research began coverage on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Instinet began coverage on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:GOOS) opened at 16.75 on Monday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:GOOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

