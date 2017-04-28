Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s current price.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Canada Goose Holdings in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canada Goose Holdings in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Instinet initiated coverage on Canada Goose Holdings in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$24.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.44.

Canada Goose Holdings (TSE:GOOS) opened at 22.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $456.60 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82. Canada Goose Holdings has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $23.98.

In other news, insider Dani Reiss sold 5,007,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$85,128,418.00.

About Canada Goose Holdings

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada-based company, which is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of outerwear for men, women and children. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The Wholesale business comprises sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including luxury department stores, outdoor specialty stores, and individual shops.

