Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.22% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We continue to favor BJRI’s polished casual” positioning but remain on the sidelines as traffic remains in negative territory and further comp improvement is needed to return to the targeted 20% restaurant-level margins. Also, despite the Q1 beat, we are trimming our EPS estimates for FY17 to $1.79 (from $1.81) as upcoming investments in sales initiatives are expected to weigh on margins.””

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. BJ's Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) traded up 5.99% on Friday, reaching $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 883,874 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $985.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.90. BJ's Restaurants has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $47.55.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. BJ's Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ's Restaurants will post $1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Walsh sold 29,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $1,112,637.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Puchner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BJ's Restaurants by 45.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in BJ's Restaurants by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in BJ's Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BJ's Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BJ's Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $348,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates restaurants. The Company segment includes casual dining company-owned restaurants. Each of its restaurants is operated either as a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery, a BJ’s Pizza & Grill or a BJ’s Grill restaurant. The Company’s restaurants offer craft beers and other beers, as well as a selection of appetizers, entrees, pastas, burgers and sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts, including its warm pizza cookie dessert, the Pizookie.

