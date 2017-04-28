Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.44.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) traded up 1.31% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.65. 2,363,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Zimmer Biomet Holdings has a one year low of $95.63 and a one year high of $133.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.75 and a 200-day moving average of $113.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company earned $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings will post $8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

In other news, insider David C. Dvorak sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $126,495.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,077 shares in the company, valued at $35,768,585.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 23.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 67,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 1.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 356,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,341,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 19,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 41.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,645,000 after buying an additional 209,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

