Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Radius Health Inc (RDUS)

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday.

The analysts wrote, “Date and time of first dissemination: April 28, 2017, 11:13 ET Date and time of production: April 28, 2017, 11:13 ET Target Price / Valuation Methodology: Radius Health – RDUS Our $85 price target is based on a probability adjusted EV/S methodology.””

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDUS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday. Maxim Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Radius Health and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) traded up 0.90% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,992,358 shares. Radius Health has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $59.88. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.69 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.12. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post ($4.24) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.41 per share, with a total value of $1,152,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,490,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,476,225.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,791,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,540,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,682,496.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 180,000 shares of company stock worth $6,910,177. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Radius Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,885,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,694,000 after buying an additional 699,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Radius Health by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,429,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,298,000 after buying an additional 74,854 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Radius Health by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 892,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,248,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Radius Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 827,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,786,000 after buying an additional 35,346 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the third quarter valued at about $32,342,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the developing therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology and endocrine diseases. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, abaloparatide for subcutaneous injection, or abaloparatide-SC, has completed Phase III development for potential use in the treatment of women with postmenopausal osteoporosis.

