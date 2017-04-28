Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday.

The analysts wrote, “2017 will be a key year as pivotal VITALITY-ALS trial of lead skeletal muscle activator.””

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Feltl & Co. cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) traded up 3.05% on Friday, hitting $167.73. 1,710,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $83.65 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.42 and its 200 day moving average is $130.78.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business earned $462 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 671.57% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/canaccord-genuity-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-idexx-laboratories-inc-idxx.html.

In other news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.48 per share, for a total transaction of $146,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,254.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $5,134,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,174 shares of company stock valued at $11,955,273 over the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. BRC Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $743,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $18,297,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 112.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes products and provides services for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. The Company also sells a line of portable electrolytes and blood gas analyzers for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market.

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.