Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

DCO has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $29.50 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, FBR & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) opened at 30.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $337.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.09. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $33.65.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $142.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.12 million. Ducommun had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.74) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James S. Heiser sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $54,067.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $103,193.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at $688,883. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,400 shares of company stock worth $792,274 and have sold 8,431 shares worth $241,656. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 160.7% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 216,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,273,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated is a global provider of engineering and manufacturing services for various products and failure applications used primarily in the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical and other industries. The Company is a solution-based provider, offering a range of value-added products and services in its primary businesses of electronics, structures and integrated solutions.

