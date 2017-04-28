Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Avinger Inc (AVGR) to Hold

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

AVGR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avinger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Avinger in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) opened at 0.5731 on Tuesday. Avinger has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $13.96. The firm’s market cap is $13.70 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 1,090.68% and a negative net margin of 322.49%. The company earned $4.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avinger will post ($1.71) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGR. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the fourth quarter worth $5,772,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the fourth quarter worth $1,123,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avinger by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 218,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 93,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avinger by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,897 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avinger by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the period. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD). The Company focuses on introducing products based on its lumivascular platform, which is an intravascular image-guided system.

