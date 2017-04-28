Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CWH. Forward View reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camping World Holdings in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Vetr upgraded shares of Camping World Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.49 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.07.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) traded down 0.34% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.86. 7,258 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $603.59 million and a PE ratio of 370.47. Camping World Holdings has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $670 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/camping-world-holdings-inc-cwh-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,133,000. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,260,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,518,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World Holdings

Camping World Holdings, Inc is a provider of a portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail. Within the Consumer Services and Plans segment, the Company derives revenue from the sale of the offerings, including emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships, and publications and directories.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World Holdings (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.