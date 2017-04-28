Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) CFO Thomas F. Wolfe Sells 1,300 Shares

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) CFO Thomas F. Wolfe sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $38,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) traded down 3.28% on Friday, reaching $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 165,631 shares. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.78 million and a PE ratio of 359.53.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $670 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Camping World Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post $1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/camping-world-holdings-inc-cwh-cfo-thomas-f-wolfe-sells-1300-shares.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Forward View downgraded Camping World Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Camping World Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.49 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Camping World Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,260,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,889,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,344,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,739,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,518,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World Holdings

Camping World Holdings, Inc is a provider of a portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail. Within the Consumer Services and Plans segment, the Company derives revenue from the sale of the offerings, including emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships, and publications and directories.

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.