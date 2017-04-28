Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) CFO Thomas F. Wolfe Sells 1,300 Shares

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) CFO Thomas F. Wolfe sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $38,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) traded down 3.28% on Friday, reaching $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 165,631 shares. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.78 million and a PE ratio of 359.53.
Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $670 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Camping World Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post $1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Forward View downgraded Camping World Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Camping World Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.49 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Camping World Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.07.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,260,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,889,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,344,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,739,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,518,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.
About Camping World Holdings
Camping World Holdings, Inc is a provider of a portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail. Within the Consumer Services and Plans segment, the Company derives revenue from the sale of the offerings, including emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships, and publications and directories.
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.