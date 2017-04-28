CSFB Initiates Coverage on Cameco Corp (CCO)

Investment analysts at CSFB began coverage on shares of Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a C$13.50 price target on the stock. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.46% from the stock’s previous close.

CCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Cameco Corp in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their price target on shares of Cameco Corp from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.14.

Shares of Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) opened at 14.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. The company’s market capitalization is $5.65 billion. Cameco Corp has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $17.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

Cameco Corp Company Profile

Cameco Corporation (Cameco) is a uranium producer. The Company is primarily engaged in the exploration for and the development, mining, refining, conversion, fabrication and trading of uranium for sale as fuel for generating electricity in nuclear power reactors in Canada and other countries. The Company operates through three segments: uranium, fuel services and NUKEM.

