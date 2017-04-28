Cameco Corp (CCJ) Stock Price Down 8.7% After Earnings Miss

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) shares dropped 8.7% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 8,673,643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm earned $393 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.40 million. Cameco Corp had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.0768 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Cameco Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Cameco Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -272.70%.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Cameco Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco Corp to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco Corp to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cameco Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco Corp by 34.4% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,791,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,895,000 after buying an additional 6,088,870 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco Corp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 16,144,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,194,000 after buying an additional 1,061,170 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco Corp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 7,788,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,670,000 after buying an additional 543,768 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cameco Corp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,870,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,389,000 after buying an additional 64,027 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco Corp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,782,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,862,000 after buying an additional 258,064 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. The company’s market capitalization is $3.80 billion.

Cameco Corp Company Profile

Cameco Corporation (Cameco) is a uranium producer. The Company is primarily engaged in the exploration for and the development, mining, refining, conversion, fabrication and trading of uranium for sale as fuel for generating electricity in nuclear power reactors in Canada and other countries. The Company operates through three segments: uranium, fuel services and NUKEM.

