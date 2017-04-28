Cameco Corp (CCJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cameco Corp had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $393 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) traded down 8.67% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.59. 8,673,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.80 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. Cameco Corp has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $13.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.0768 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Cameco Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -272.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cameco Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco Corp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Cameco Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Cameco Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cameco Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of Cameco Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cameco Corp by 1.1% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corp Company Profile

Cameco Corporation (Cameco) is a uranium producer. The Company is primarily engaged in the exploration for and the development, mining, refining, conversion, fabrication and trading of uranium for sale as fuel for generating electricity in nuclear power reactors in Canada and other countries. The Company operates through three segments: uranium, fuel services and NUKEM.

