Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect Camden National (CAC) Share Price

Camden National earned a news impact score of 0.12 on AlphaOne's scale.

Shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) traded up 0.49% during trading on Friday, hitting $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,556 shares. Camden National has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm earned $36.43 million during the quarter. Camden National had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, analysts predict that Camden National will post $2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.03%.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour bought 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $30,772.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,118.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,158 shares of company stock valued at $62,647 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services provider. The primary business of the Company and its subsidiary, Camden National Bank (the Bank), is to attract deposits from, and to extend loans to, consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit and commercial customers.

