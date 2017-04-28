Calpine Co. (CPN) Posts Earnings Results

Calpine Co. (NYSE:CPN) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Calpine had a net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

Shares of Calpine (NYSE:CPN) traded up 6.36% on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,520,618 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. Calpine has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Calpine in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price target on Calpine from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Calpine in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Calpine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/calpine-co-cpn-posts-earnings-results.html.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Calpine during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calpine by 2.1% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calpine during the first quarter worth $152,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Calpine by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 64,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Bridges Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calpine by 101.1% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calpine

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil.

Receive News & Ratings for Calpine Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calpine Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.