Calpine Co. (CPN) Posts Earnings Results

Calpine Co. (NYSE:CPN) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Calpine had a net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share.
Shares of Calpine (NYSE:CPN) traded up 6.36% on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,520,618 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. Calpine has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.05.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Calpine in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price target on Calpine from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Calpine in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Calpine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Calpine during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calpine by 2.1% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calpine during the first quarter worth $152,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Calpine by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 64,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Bridges Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calpine by 101.1% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Calpine
Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil.
