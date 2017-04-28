Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Raised to “Buy” at Eurobank EFG

Eurobank EFG upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPE. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank set a $18.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum Company and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Capital set a $23.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum Company and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum Company in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised shares of Callon Petroleum Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) opened at 11.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.39 billion. Callon Petroleum Company has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $18.53.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. Callon Petroleum Company had a negative net margin of 122.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum Company will post $0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry A. Weant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum Company by 7.7% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 672,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after buying an additional 47,879 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum Company by 30.1% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 662,010 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,712,000 after buying an additional 153,301 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum Company by 15.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 157,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum Company by 6.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum Company during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin.

