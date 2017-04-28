California Water Service Group (CWT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “California Water Service Company’s business, which is carried on through its operating subsidiaries, consists of the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public and irrigation uses, and for fire protection. It also provides water related services under agreements with municipalities and other private companies. The nonregulated services include full water system operation, and billing and meter reading services. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded California Water Service Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) traded down 3.90% during trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 228,975 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $34.33. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $39.40.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $122.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post $1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/california-water-service-group-cwt-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $82,728.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $294,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,384,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,612,000 after buying an additional 258,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,779,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,419,000 after buying an additional 110,306 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 500,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after buying an additional 35,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company. The Company operates through the supply and distribution of water and providing water-related utility services segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides non-regulated services and non-regulated services to private companies and municipalities.

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.