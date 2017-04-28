Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.10

News headlines about Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Calamos Global Total Return Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 16 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) traded down 0.41% during trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,890 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $12.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment strategy is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of global equities, convertible securities and high-yield securities.

