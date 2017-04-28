CAI International (CAI) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.31

News headlines about CAI International (NYSE:CAI) have trended positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CAI International earned a news impact score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) opened at 21.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.81 and a beta of 2.17. CAI International has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. CAI International had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAI International will post $1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of CAI International in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen and Company raised their price objective on CAI International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/cai-international-cai-earning-positive-media-coverage-alphaone-reports-updated.html.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company. The Company purchases equipment, which it leases primarily to container shipping lines, freight forwarders and other transportation companies. The Company operates through three segments: container leasing, rail leasing and logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.