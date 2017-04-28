Caesars Acquisition Company (CACQ) Position Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its position in shares of Caesars Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:CACQ) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Caesars Acquisition Company were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CACQ. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Acquisition Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Acquisition Company by 28.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Acquisition Company during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Acquisition Company by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 158,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 22,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Acquisition Company during the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:CACQ) traded up 2.35% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 208,791 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. Caesars Acquisition Company has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.65.

About Caesars Acquisition Company

Caesars Acquisition Company (CAC) owns voting membership units of Caesars Growth Partners, LLC (CGP LLC), a joint venture between CAC and subsidiaries of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CEC or Caesars Entertainment). CAC serves as CGP LLC’s managing member and sole holder of its outstanding voting units.

