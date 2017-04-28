Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides comprehensive software and other technology and offers design and methodology services for the product development requirements of the world’s leading electronics companies. Cadence licenses its leading-edge electronic design automation software and hardware technology and provides a range of services to companies throughout the world to help optimize their product development processes. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CDNS. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) traded up 1.65% during trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. 3,029,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $477 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James J. Cowie sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $61,169.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,176.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Beckley sold 34,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $1,023,987.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,613 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,611. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $205,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 171.3% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides solutions that enable its customers to design electronic products. The Company’s product categories include Functional Verification, Digital integrated circuits (IC) Design and Signoff, Custom IC Design and Verification, System Interconnect and Analysis, and intellectual property (IP).

