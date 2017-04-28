Media headlines about Cache (NASDAQ:CACH) have trended somewhat negative this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cache earned a daily sentiment score of -0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 33 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Cache (NASDAQ:CACH) opened at 0.003 on Friday. Cache has a one year high of $0.01. The firm’s market cap is $91560.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cache (CACH) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/cache-cach-getting-somewhat-critical-media-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

Cache Company Profile

Cache, Inc is a nationwide, mall and Web based specialty retailer of lifestyle sportswear and dresses targeting style-conscious women. The Company’s merchandise offerings extend from eveningwear to casual and daytime sportswear, which encompasses a range of tops, bottoms, dresses and accessories, all of which are sold under its Cache brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Cache Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cache Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.