Cabot Corp (CBT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and materials company. Cabot’s major products are carbon black, fumed silica, inkjet colorants, and aerogels. Cabot has manufacturing plants located in countries around the world. (Company Press Release) “

CBT has been the subject of several other research reports. Aegis began coverage on shares of Cabot Corp in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Cabot Corp in a report on Friday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Cabot Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) traded down 0.84% on Friday, hitting $60.19. The stock had a trading volume of 196,315 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.87. Cabot Corp has a 12 month low of $42.27 and a 12 month high of $61.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business earned $611 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.25 million. Cabot Corp had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post $3.56 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/cabot-corp-cbt-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other Cabot Corp news, insider Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 37,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $2,171,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick M. Prevost sold 61,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $3,629,007.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 328,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,401,054.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,205 shares of company stock valued at $22,482,654. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantab Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Cabot Corp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Cabot Corp by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cabot Corp by 7.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in Cabot Corp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 7,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cabot Corp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corp Company Profile

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The Company operates through four business segments: reinforcement materials, performance chemicals, purification solutions and specialty fluids. Reinforcement materials’ rubber grade carbon blacks are used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which they are incorporated.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.