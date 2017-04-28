C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $71.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an underperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays PLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen and Company raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.87.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) opened at 72.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.39. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $65.57 and a 12 month high of $81.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post $3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/c-h-robinson-worldwide-inc-chrw-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-vertical-research-updated.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.14%.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $200,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wiehoff sold 24,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $1,830,970.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $341,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a provider of transportation services and logistics solutions through a network of offices operating in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America. The Company’s segments include North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.