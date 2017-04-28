BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. BWX Technologies has set its FY17 guidance at $1.85-1.95 EPS.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 72.58% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm earned $403.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BWX Technologies to post $1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) traded down 0.93% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 550,576 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.36. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP James D. Canafax sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $209,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harbour Group L.P. Blue sold 5,273,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $240,825,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America Corp raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of nuclear components and a service provider. The Company’s businesses focus on the design, engineering and manufacture of precision naval nuclear components, reactors and nuclear fuel for the United States Government. Its segments include Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, Nuclear Energy and Other.

