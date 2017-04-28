Burger King Worldwide (BKW) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.00

News headlines about Burger King Worldwide (NYSE:BKW) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Burger King Worldwide earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 76 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/burger-king-worldwide-bkw-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

About Burger King Worldwide

Burger King Worldwide, Inc is a fast food hamburger restaurant, under the Burger King brand. The Company generates revenues from three sources: franchise revenues, consisting primarily of royalties based on a percentage of sales reported by franchise restaurants and fees paid by franchisees; property income from properties that it leases or subleases to franchisees, and retail sales at Company restaurants.

Receive News & Ratings for Burger King Worldwide Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burger King Worldwide Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.