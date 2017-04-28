Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.26) price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group plc from GBX 1,200 ($15.34) to GBX 1,350 ($17.26) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group plc from GBX 1,525 ($19.50) to GBX 1,650 ($21.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($20.84) price target on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($20.33) price target on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,590.39 ($20.33).

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) opened at 1610.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,728.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,581.36. The stock’s market cap is GBX 7.07 billion. Burberry Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,039.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,838.00.

WARNING: “Burberry Group plc (BRBY) Given “Sell” Rating at Bryan, Garnier & Co” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/burberry-group-plc-brby-given-sell-rating-at-bryan-garnier-co-updated.html.

About Burberry Group plc

Burberry Group plc is a manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of luxury goods. The Company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. The Company’s segments include retail/wholesale and licensing. The Retail/wholesale segment is engaged in the sale of luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees, prestige department stores globally and multi-brand specialty accounts.

