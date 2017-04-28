Buckle (BKE) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.17

Media coverage about Buckle (NYSE:BKE) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Alpha One. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Buckle earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) opened at 18.95 on Friday. Buckle has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $912.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Buckle had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company earned $280 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Buckle will post $1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 41.49%.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The Company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company provides customer services, such as free hemming, free gift-wrapping, easy layaways, the Buckle private label credit card, and a frequent shopper program.

