Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $274,000 Position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO held its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Buckeye Partners, L.P. were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPL. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,338,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,040,000 after buying an additional 240,845 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,222,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,170,000 after buying an additional 218,751 shares in the last quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. by 12.4% in the third quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,952,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,433,000 after buying an additional 324,692 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. by 9.5% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,361,000 after buying an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,309,000 after buying an additional 56,885 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) opened at 69.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.24. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $61.37 and a 1-year high of $75.10.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $924.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.16 million. Buckeye Partners, L.P. had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 16.49%. Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post $4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Buckeye Partners, L.P. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Malecky sold 6,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $479,895.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (Buckeye) owns and operates a network of integrated assets providing midstream logistic solutions, primarily consisting of the transportation, storage, processing and marketing of liquid petroleum products. Its segments include Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals and Merchant Services.

