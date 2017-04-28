BT Group plc (BT.A) PT Lowered to GBX 425

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 465 ($5.94) to GBX 425 ($5.43) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications services company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BT.A. HSBC Holdings plc set a GBX 425 ($5.43) target price on shares of BT Group plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.71) target price on shares of BT Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Haitong Bank reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of BT Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.88) target price on shares of BT Group plc in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a GBX 400 ($5.11) target price on shares of BT Group plc and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BT Group plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 379.74 ($4.85).

In other BT Group plc news, insider Gavin Patterson purchased 47,404 shares of BT Group plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £145,530.28 ($186,052.52). Also, insider Karen Richardson purchased 5,150 shares of BT Group plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 388 ($4.96) per share, with a total value of £19,982 ($25,545.90). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $20,519,203.

