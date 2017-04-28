Brunswick’s (BC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $64.00.

BC has been the topic of several other research reports. CL King began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) traded down 0.8162% during trading on Friday, hitting $56.9216. 739,490 shares of the stock traded hands. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.9929 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.97.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick will post $4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,645 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $99,242.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Pfeifer sold 9,538 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $553,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,061 shares of company stock worth $824,062 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $145,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $278,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories.

