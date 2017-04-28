Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $175-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.23 million.

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) traded up 1.85% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,996 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The firm’s market cap is $1.69 billion.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.16 million. Brooks Automation had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post $1.00 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.33%.

BRKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup Inc lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $289,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,493.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Joseph sold 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $163,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,946.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,367 shares of company stock worth $1,647,009 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is a provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The Company operates through two segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum and contamination controls solutions and services.

