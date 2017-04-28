Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) traded up 1.85% during trading on Friday, reaching $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,996 shares. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.69 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company earned $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.16 million. Brooks Automation had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post $1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 47,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $984,065.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,744,983.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $209,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,009. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc boosted their price target on Brooks Automation to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Brooks Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is a provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The Company operates through two segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum and contamination controls solutions and services.

