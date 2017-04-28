Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director John M. Pereira purchased 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) traded down 1.02% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. 591,520 shares of the company traded hands. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company earned $69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.36 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 19.97%. Brookline Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) Director John M. Pereira Buys 10,000 Shares” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/brookline-bancorp-inc-brkl-director-john-m-pereira-buys-10000-shares.html.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday. Compass Point raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company for Brookline Bank and its subsidiaries; Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) and its subsidiaries; First Ipswich Bank (First Ipswich) and its subsidiaries, and Brookline Securities Corp. As a commercially focused financial institution with 50 full-service banking offices throughout greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the Company, through Brookline Bank, BankRI and First Ipswich (individually and collectively the Banks), offered a range of commercial, business and retail banking services, including cash management products, online banking services, consumer and residential loans and investment services throughout central New England, as of December 31, 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.