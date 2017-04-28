Brookfield Residential Properties (BRP) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Brookfield Residential Properties (NYSE:BRP) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brookfield Residential Properties earned a media sentiment score of -0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Brookfield Residential Properties (NYSE:BRP) opened at 24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. Brookfield Residential Properties has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Brookfield Residential Properties Company Profile

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc is a land developer and homebuilder with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company develops land to create master-planned communities and build and sell lots to third-party builders, as well as to its own homebuilding division. It also participates in real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, infrastructure projects and joint ventures.

