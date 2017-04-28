Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has trended positive this week, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brookfield Asset Management earned a news impact score of 0.39 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s analysis:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Citigroup Inc started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) traded down 0.41% on Friday, hitting $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,834 shares. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post $1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/brookfield-asset-management-bam-getting-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is an alternative asset manager. The Company operates in eight segments. The Asset Management segment manages its listed partnerships, private funds and public markets on behalf of its clients. The Property segment includes the ownership, operation and development of office, retail and other properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.